Education Ministry commissions Itaballi Nursery

The Ministry of Education on Sunday commissioned the Itaballi Nursery School in Region Seven. It also inaugurated the Bartica Diverse Learning Centre
Trending
‘Lola Doll’ critical after shot by motorcyclist
Mohamed says fully prepared to take on role as Opposition Leader
Two Balwant Singh Hospital cashiers attacked with acid on East St
GECOM to certify election results tonight
Ministry driver fatally shot during argument
Norton calls on GECOM for forensic audit or rerun of elections
Subryanville residents up demand for end to construction on Farnum Ground
Ali declared as President after GECOM certifies election results
Norton: APNU will re-emerge stronger