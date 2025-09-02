ERC says electoral process free and fair, urges that results be made public swiftly

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) last night said that having deployed approximately 200 observers across the country, and based on preliminary observation reports, the General and Regional Elections 2025 were conducted professionally and transparently by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The ERC said that the electoral process was free, fair, and carried out in an atmosphere devoid of fear or intimidation.
ERC observers reported that polling stations were generally well organised, with procedures being followed, and that GECOM staff displayed professionalism and courtesy in the execution of their duties.