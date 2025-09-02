EU Chief Observer says ensuring transparency is key focus

The Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission in Guyana, Robert Biedroń, yesterday stressed that the mission’s presence is not to interfere in Guyana’s electoral processes but rather to ensure that it is transparent.

“We are here not to interfere in the processes; I want to stress this. We are witnessing and ensuring that the process is transparent and ever professional…,” Biedroń , a Member of the European Parliament from Poland, told the media shortly after exiting a city polling station.

“We are here to observe the elections. We provide impartial factual reports which are very viable I believe for this country. Our presence is to contribute to a better understanding of the electoral processes and over time support its improvement,” Biedroń added.