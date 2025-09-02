Guyanese woman caught with cocaine could face death penalty under Bangladeshi law

-had been jailed here in 2018

The biggest cocaine seizure in Bangladesh to date occurred last August 26 when airport authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport intercepted 8.66 kg of cocaine carried by Guyanese traveller and repeat offender Karen Petula Stuffle. The drugs were estimated to be worth Tk 130 crore (1.3 billion taka) which translates to US$11.1 million.

Back in September 2018, Stuffle, a hairdresser at the time, now 63, was sentenced to four years in jail and fined $2.3 million after she pleaded guilty to trafficking 2.5 pounds of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Speaking on the current arrest, Deputy Director of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Sonia Akter has said that based on information that a woman was arriving in Bangladesh on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha carrying a large quantity of cocaine, an alert was issued at the airport. Later, when the woman completed on-arrival visa formalities and was crossing the green channel, she was detained and a search was conducted.

During the search, Akter said that three plastic jars were found. Inside, 22 oval-shaped foil-wrapped packages of cocaine were recovered, which were confirmed in the preliminary test by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) airport unit. The deputy director said that during the inventory process and preliminary tests, two sub-inspectors from the airport police station and members of other intelligence agencies were present, and that departmental proceedings are underway to file a case under the Penal Code and the Customs Act on charges of smuggling.

Under both the 1990 Act and the reinforced 2018 legislation, Bangladesh law authorises the death penalty for offences involving more than 25 grammes of cocaine. The Narcotics Control Act, 2018 (Amendment/Bill) is the updated legislation (passed in 2018) that reaffirmed and further clarified penalties for “Category A” narcotics, including heroin and cocaine. Over 25 grammes of cocaine (or other Category A drugs) sees the death penalty or life imprisonment, while under 25 grammes carries imprisonment for two to 10 years.

In October 2021, a Khulna court in Bangladesh sentenced a man to death for possessing 2.25 kg of cocaine, underlining the enforcement of the legal threshold. International human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Harm Reduction International, subsequently criticised Bangladesh’s use of capital punishment for drug offences, calling it excessive, especially given global trends toward abolition and the non-violent nature of such crimes.

Meanwhile, regarding Stuffle’s 2018 charge, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford had told the court, presided over by then Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, that on the day in question, Stuffle was an outgoing passenger booked on BW 526, which was destined for JFK, New York.

Sandiford said that as the accused proceeded to the check-in scanner, she was questioned and then taken to a search room, where a search of her body was conducted. An object wrapped in plastic was subsequently retrieved from her lower extremities. The object was probed by an officer and a whitish powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, was seen.

The prosecutor noted that a field test was conducted and the substance tested positive for cocaine. It was then, Sandiford noted, that the defendant blurted out “That is all the cocaine I got.” Stuffle was then arrested and taken to CANU headquarters, where the cocaine was weighed.

The court heard that the defendant gave a statement under caution outlining the details of the enterprise. She was then escorted to a city hospital, where an X-ray was performed and it revealed foreign objects in her intestines. Stuffle was then admitted to the hospital and between September 10 and September 11, she excreted a total of 100 pellets of cocaine. The accused was discharged from the hospital on September 11 after another X-ray. She was then escorted to CANU headquarters, where the pellets were weighed in her presence.

Sandiford further told the court that three persons were arrested in relation to the matter and that CANU was in search of a fourth person. The court also heard that the defendant was presented with a notice of seizure in respect to US$400 along with other currencies. An application was then made to have the cash condemned and seized to the state.

Prior to sentencing the accused, Chief Magistrate McLennan asked Stuffle if she wished to say anything, to which she declined. However, after prompting from an attorney in the courtroom, Stuffle then said she was sorry and that she would never commit the crime again.