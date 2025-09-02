Low turnout was evident on East Bank Essequibo

Early voters made their way to the polls to cast their ballots when the doors opened at 6 am yesterday, and while the process was smooth, the turnout was somewhat slow in some areas along the East Bank of Essequibo.

Just a few people were seen in the lines at some of the polling places that Stabroek News visited, including the Farm Nursery School, Farm Multipurpose Centre, Greenwich Park Primary School, Future Minds Nursery School at Hydronie and the Parika Salem Nursery School.

Some of the voters told Stabroek News that they waited since 5:15 am for the polls to start. They were excited to be part of the democratic process in moving Guyana forward.