Suspect yet to be arrested in Vreed-en-Hoop murder

More than a week later police are yet to arrest the suspect in the stabbing death of a man on the Vreed-en-Hoop public road in the vicinity of Bright Star Chinese Restaurant.

Toralpher Simon Harry was stabbed to death on the morning of August 24 allegedly by Johnathan Mahadeo following a scuffle between the two.

Yesterday Rehana Jaisingh, Harry’s fiancée told Stabroek News that while the suspect is yet to be arrested, both of his sons were invited by police for questioning and the search continues.