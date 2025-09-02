WIN seen making inroads into PPP/C, APNU support

As had been predicted, yesterday’s general elections was a three-way tussle among the ruling PPP/C, APNU and newcomer WIN with the latter making inroads into the support of both of the major parties.

At press time this morning, of the 179 boxes tabulated by Stabroek News, the PPP/C secured 12,060 out of 25, 125 votes or 48% while WIN was next with 27.1% followed by APNU 22.4%. These figures should not be taken as indicative of the final outcome as the available boxes may have been in favour of one of the contenders.