Jamaica man charged with murder of two children

(Jamaica Gleaner) St Ann father, Alaine Saunders, has been charged with the murder of the two young children whose bodies were found last week in Swamp district, in Moneague in the parish.

A statement from the police yesterday, said charges have been laid in the double murder of Saunders’ son, one-year-old Amir Saunders, and his stepson, two-year-old Shamair Henry.

The police say Saunders was questioned in the presence of his lawyer and subsequently charged with two counts of murder.

The statement said a court date is being finalised.

Investigation into the incident continues.

Police reports state that about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday, Saunders and his common-law spouse were in a house, drinking ganja tea, as the two children were either playing or asleep in a crib.

Possibly as a result of the effects of the tea, an argument developed between the couple. The man grabbed a pair of scissors and attacked the woman, who somehow managed to escape; but as she glanced back, she saw him turn his anger on the children, stabbing them with the scissors.

She dashed to the Moneague Police Station and reported the incident. When the police arrived at the home the children could not be found – only a splatter of blood to suggest the worst – and the man was in an intoxicated state.

He was taken into custody, while the police launched a search for the children. The following morning, the bodies of the children were discovered, one at the back of the house and the other some distance away.