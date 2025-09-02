Masked driver seen in stolen Vezel before Trinidad man’s death

(Trinidad Express) The body of a 70-year-old Valencia man reported missing since Saturday evening has been discovered off Cumaca Road, and police are treating his death as a suspected homicide.

The deceased has been identified as Gilbert “Cokes” Elias, of Don Avenue, Clarence Trace, Valencia.

According to police, Elias left home around 6 p.m. on Saturday in his green Honda Vezel, registration PEF 2858, saying he was going to repair a washing machine nearby. When he did not return, his common-law wife reported him missing.

Neighbours later told her they saw the Vezel being driven at high speed between 6:45 and 7 p.m., with a masked driver at the wheel and Elias in the front passenger seat. Huggins said she tried calling her husband’s cellphone several times, but her calls went unanswered. The phone was later found along Cumaca Road by a man, who returned it to her.

Police patrols, including Emergency and EDTF officers, searched the area late Saturday but found no trace of Elias or his vehicle.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, a man of La Platta Gardens, Valencia, discovered a body lying in bushes about ten feet off Cumaca Road. He contacted the Valencia Police, who responded and confirmed the discovery.

Officers said the body bore a small wound above the right eye. Elias was found barefoot, clad in a blue plaid shirt and dark blue shorts, with a slipper lying close to his head.

The area was cordoned off, and relatives later confirmed the identity of the victim.

Police confirmed Elias had been officially reported missing at the Valencia Police Station at 9 p.m. Saturday