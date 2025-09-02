PM Mottley: Carifesta’s legacy must live on

(Trinidad Guardian) As the curtains come down on Carifesta XV, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley wants its legacy to live on, and she’s willing to put her money where her mouth is.

At the closing ceremony for the 10-day festival at the Richard Stoute Amphitheatre, Mottley announced a series of short- and long-term initiatives aimed at preserving Caribbean culture and art for future generations. Among them, the establishment of a permanent Carifesta House where the Carifesta Village and Grand Market currently sit at Waterford, St. Michael, and a website to allow vendors registered at the Grand Market to sell their products online for a year for free—and sponsored by the Barbados government.

In announcing these initiatives, Mottley said:

“Carifesta must not be a single event. It must be able to cast a strong legacy. And if we talk about the orange economy and we talk about the creative industries, then our people must benefit from it.”

She took a moment to address the Caribbean delegations and called on them to reclaim their destiny.

“I pray tonight that in this audience, there will be others who will be similarly inspired as I was in 1981 to be able to claim our Caribbean civilisation as our own and to build it up, because this is the civilisation that can humanise the whole world. Because we know what it is to suffer. We know what it is to care. We know what it is to work together,” Mottley said.

This year’s edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (Carifesta) was held in Barbados from August 22–31. Over the 10 days, more than 300 events were held at venues across the island.

Festival Director and CEO of the National Cultural Foundation, Carol Roberts, gave an emotional speech, describing what the festival meant for the region.

“Carifesta XV gave us a most precious moment to breathe deep. We exhaled the pent-up fears, anxieties, and traumas that have tested our resolve, and we inhaled inspiration, motivation, beauty, and joy, as only the arts and culture can do,” she said.

“It touched each of us in untold ways, and we are all the better for it,” Roberts asserted. “We were not just celebrating culture. We were advocating for peace, tolerance, and sustainable change.”

Barbados now hands over the reins to a yet-to-be-named country, which will host Carifesta XVI.