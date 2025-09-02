Trinidad Minister eyes energy collaboration after Guyana election

(Trinidad Guardian) Energy and Energy Industries Minister Roodal Moonilal closely followed yesterday’s general election in Guyana, particularly in relation to re-igniting energy collaboration between the two countries.

The election, which determined a President and 65 seats in Parliament, featured six parties, with the contest largely focused on a three-way race between incumbent President Irfaan Ali’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP), opposition leader Aubrey Norton’s People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), and billionaire Azruddin Mohamed’s “We Invest in Nationhood Party.”

Over 750,000 voters were registered at more than 2,800 polling stations, with the PPP widely tipped to retain power.

Moonilal, fresh from successful negotiations with Grenada on joint energy projects and following last Friday’s meeting between Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and the Trinidad and Tobago Government, said, “We’re keeping an eye on developments in Guyana as they relate to re-igniting energy collaborations that have been lukewarm over the past years.

“We are confident there are several areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both nations.”

In June, Moonilal had outlined plans for regional energy cooperation with Guyana, Suriname, and Grenada.

He noted that upon taking office, his Government found that T&T—which has the most expertise in the sector—had no significant footprint in Guyana or Suriname.

Moonilal highlighted engagement with the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, which pledged to support T&T companies in the country.

He also expressed optimism about Phoenix Gas’s plans to assist with a gas processing strategy in Guyana.

“It is critical that our state enterprises establish themselves as serious investors in Guyana, Suriname, and Grenada,” he said. “That is our vision. Trinidad and Tobago will become the hub not by outproducing Guyana or Suriname, but by strategic collaboration and investment.”

Regarding the Grenada joint ventures, Moonilal said recent meetings advanced T&T’s agenda and clarified strategic objectives agreed upon by both nations.

“In the coming days, the data-sharing agreement will be signed, and a new steering committee appointed.

“We now have a clear line of sight on our advancement on the Grenadian front as a result of these recent, intense energy diplomacy efforts,” he added.

Attempts to reach Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers for comment on the Guyana election were unsuccessful.