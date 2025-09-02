Venezuela accuses ‘Trinidadian mafias’ of destabilising country

(Trinidad Guardian) Venezuela’s Defence Minister, General Vladimir Padrino López, is accusing “Trinidadian mafias” of attempting to destabilise Venezuela through human trafficking and the smuggling of products in and out of the country.

Padrino López made the accusations yesterday following military drills targeting illegal drug operations.

Just last week, without providing further details, Venezuela’s Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello announced that two more T&T nationals had been arrested in Venezuela.

Padrino López instructed the Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela to remain alert not only to “Trinidadian mafias” but also to “Guyanese mafias”.

He also reported that criminal organisations operating out of T&T and Guyana pose a direct threat to national security and require an immediate response from operational commands.

“From beyond our jurisdictional waters, we must be very vigilant against the Trinidadian mafias, the Guyanese mafias. This is a territory susceptible to false positives, and I announce this to the people of Venezuela, because these Trinidadian mafias involved in human trafficking, smuggling, fuel and other product smuggling, as well as those that exist in the territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (…) are specialists in building boats and semi-submersibles,” he stated.

He stressed, “These are clear signs that these mafias operating there must be permanently confronted, confronted with the Constitution in hand, our laws, and our rules of engagement and combat.”

Padrino López underscored the importance of Venezuela’s military maintaining an active presence in the area.

“We all know the intentions of US imperialism, its vessels, the current Guyanese government, and US energy company Exxon Mobil to block our access to the Atlantic, and they are exploiting oil in waters yet to be delimited. This is another manoeuvre, another important front that the Strategic Operational Command must monitor,” he warned.

On August 19, local police officials, including Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, confirmed the arrest of five nationals who were allegedly en route to collect a shipment of guns and illegal drugs bound for T&T. They were detained by the Guardia Nacional. The incident, which occurred around August 13 or 14, is now being linked to broader transnational criminal networks under scrutiny as part of the ongoing State of Emergency (SoE).