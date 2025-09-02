Smooth polling

At press time it was clear that based on preliminary reports that voting in yesterday’s General and Regional Elections had gone off smoothly. However, we must also be aware that this was the precise circumstance that the country found itself in on March 2nd 2020 before the entire election went south.

So, notwithstanding the apparent ease with which voting proceeded, there are still important periods to navigate. With the calmness and respect with which voters presented themselves at polling stations throughout the country yesterday, it is now left to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to discharge its seminal responsibility to gather all of the Statements of Poll (SoPs), collate the numbers by district and declare them and then present final figures. There is no reason why this cannot be done today or by the latest tomorrow.

Based on anecdotal information and visual evidence, it appears that the turnout was fairly low. The decision to institute a holiday might have severely impacted turnout. People who have to go to work usually find a way to get to their polling stations. Being at home on what was declared a holiday might not have provided much incentive to go out and vote. A low turnout would definitely have an impact on some of the parties.

Aside from the many unimplemented recommendations from years of observers’ reports, it is clear that not even the access of the disabled to polling places had been addressed by GECOM in the run up to the elections. As a result, several disabled persons experienced difficulty with voting. This must not occur again. Legislation must be clarified to allow presiding officers to go to the disabled particularly if stairs have to be mounted.

It was commendable that GECOM last night began issuing results on its website.

The presence of five international observer groups from the European Union, the Commonwealth, CARICOM, the Organisation of American States and the Carter Center should assuage concerns about the process. These missions will be expected to meticulously evaluate what was seen on September 1st and to report on it.

The initial results which were available last night signalled a significant shift in the political landscape with We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) mounting a serious challenge to both the incumbent PPP/C and APNU. The overall picture should become much clearer today after which there will be much introspection and decisions to be made.

With mounting tensions in the Caribbean Sea as the US Navy mobilises forces off of Venezuela there is an urgent need for a concordat among the political parties likely to be represented in Parliament on the way ahead. There should be informal contacts prior to the working out of seats and the convening of Parliament.

The country awaits GECOM’s issuing of results today with much interest.