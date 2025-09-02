Looking forward for meaningful dialogue with the new French embassy on sports development

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the people of Guyana, I extend a warm welcome to Ambassador Olivier Plançon as he assumes his post in Georgetown. His emphasis on sustainable and inclusive development is timely, as our country navigates the opportunities and challenges of rapid transformation.

In this spirit of renewed partnership, I wish to raise an area where France has excelled globally and where Guyana can benefit greatly—sports. France’s national football team is one of the most successful in the world, and the brilliance of players such as Kylian Mbappé has inspired millions across continents. Beyond football, France has also demonstrated its global sporting leadership through the successful hosting of the recent Olympic Games and through the rising influence of French basketball talent in the NBA.

For Guyana, sport is both a cultural heartbeat and a pathway to youth empowerment, national pride, and international visibility. Collaborating with France to strengthen our sporting infrastructure, coaching, and athlete development could open new horizons for our young people and help position Guyana more prominently on the world stage.

As we celebrate the opening of France’s new embassy in Georgetown, I hope that alongside cooperation in energy, environment, and security, there can also be meaningful dialogue on how France might support Guyana in sports development. It would be a powerful symbol of friendship—one that invests not only in our economies and institutions, but also in our people and their dreams.

