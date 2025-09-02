Multilateral support for border threats

Dear Editor,

The U.S. has offered to provide assistance in border security and CRG is certain that other allies would be willing as well. China has also offered to intervene to aid in de-escalation of tensions along the border. The recent incident along the border that placed our forces at risk needs to be immediately addressed. Elections or no elections, the security of our Nation must remain a top priority and must be maintained during this period. We must as a nation start the process of allowing our strong allies to play the roles they have offered. Venezuela has shown little to no regard for the lives of our people in uniform. We cannot afford to wait for someone to be killed before properly securing the border.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana