Election day scenes

PhotosElection day scenesBy Stabroek News September 2, 2025 (Photos by Stabroek News staffers) This lady voted at Alexander Village At Charity, first-time voter Edon Singh, who lives with disabilities, proudly cast his ballot with the support of his foster mother, Pastor Oprah. One of the few lines of voters seen yesterday. This was one was at Karawab in Region Two. Voters at Plaisance on the East Coast of Demerara. Voters at the Leonora Technical Institute A voter leaving St Paul’s Primary at Plaisance Voters at Diamond Secondary Voting at St Pius in La Penitence This elderly woman had just voted at the Rama Krishna Primary Voting at the Houston playfield A voter at the Houston Nursery School on the East Bank of Demerara A helping hand for a voter at the Plaisance Secondary School These two persons voted at the Graham’s Hall Primary EU EOM Chief Observer, Robert Biedron (left) checking on the voting this morning at St John’s College. Voters at the mosque, Cross Street, Alexander Village Voters at East Ruimveldt Secondary A voter and his inked finger at St Paul’s Primary Voting at the Plaisance Community Centre This lady voted at the Parika Health Centre Voting at the Leonora PrimaryComments
Comments