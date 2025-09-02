TKR clinch playoff spot with close 12-run win over Patriots

Caribbean Premier League 2025

The Trinbago Knight Riders became the first team to seal a playoff berth in this year’s CPL after registering a commanding 12-run victory over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The home side’s sixth win in seven outings lifted them to the top of the table with 12 points, underlining their dominance as the tournament edges towards the knockout phase.

Batting first, TKR piled up 179 for 6 from their allotted 20 overs, a total built on the brilliance of two stalwarts, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. Pooran’s typically aggressive 52 anchored the innings after the early dismissals of Colin Munro (17) and Alex Hales (7). Darren Bravo chipped in with a laboured 21, but it was Pollard who provided the late fireworks. The veteran all-rounder smashed 65 in a belligerent knock that powered the Knight Riders past 170, ensuring the Patriots would face a daunting chase. Jason Holder was the pick of the Patriots’ bowlers with 2 for 25, while Ashmead Nedd and Navin Bidaisee claimed a wicket apiece.

The Patriots’ reply was spirited but ultimately fell short. Opener Andre Fletcher kept them in the contest with a fluent 67, ably supported by Evin Lewis who struck 42 at the top of the order. Their 96-run opening partnership briefly raised hopes of an upset, but once Lewis fell to Nathan Edward and Fletcher departed soon after, the innings lost momentum. Despite cameos from Alick Athanaze (18) and Muhammad Rizwan (10*), the Patriots ended on 167 for 6. Edward led TKR’s bowling attack with 3 for 30, while Mohammad Amir’s experience proved telling as he removed Athanaze and Holder at key stages.

TKR’s clinical display was a reminder of their balance and depth. While their batting continues to be spearheaded by explosive middle-order runs, their bowlers have shown the ability to stifle oppositions in pressure situations. With playoff qualification already secured, the Knight Riders will now look to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the business end of the tournament.

The action continues tomorrow at the same venue, where the Knight Riders will face the St Lucia Kings in what promises to be another high-stakes encounter as the league table tightens.