CARICOM observers praise peaceful elections, note areas for reform

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission (CEOM) yesterday released its preliminary findings on Guyana’s September 1 general and regional elections, describing the polls as calm, orderly, and transparent while also highlighting areas where improvements are needed.

At a press conference in Georgetown, Chief of Mission, Josephine Tamai, who is the Chief Elections Officer of Belize, said the Mission observed “a calm, orderly and transparent process where voters were able to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.” She stressed that the team witnessed no significant incidents that would have undermined the credibility of the vote.

The CEOM, comprising 10 members from eight CARICOM states, has been in Guyana since August 26 observing the electoral process. On Election Day, the team visited 324 polling stations across Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten. Tamai reported that “most stations opened on time and were fully equipped with the necessary materials,” though one station opened late at 6:40 a.m. due to the delayed delivery of a voting compartment. She said the delay “did not disenfranchise any voters, as all were able to cast their ballots.”