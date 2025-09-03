Colombian Aerospace Force deploys Liaison officer in Guyana

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan last week welcomed the newly appointed Colombian Aerospace Force Liaison Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Víctor Hugo Montes Castaño, during a courtesy call at Defence Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna.

A release from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said that the visit reinforced this country’s commitment to strengthening defence and security partnerships within the region. Brigadier Khan and Lieutenant Colonel Montes Castaño broached avenues for greater collaboration between the GDF and the Colombian Armed Forces, aimed at contributing to a safer and more stable hemisphere.

The release said that Colombia’s deployment of a dedicated Liaison Officer reflects the growing importance of bilateral military cooperation, especially as both countries seek to enhance their capacity to respond to regional challenges. For Guyana, such engagements underscore the strategic value of defence diplomacy in safeguarding national interests while advancing collective security, the release said.

Last month, the GDF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Defense Ministry of the Republic of Colombia to enhance collaboration in aerial surveillance and regional security.

A release from the GDF said that the agreement seeks to bolster cooperation in monitoring and safeguarding airspace, with a focus on countering illicit activities and improving situational awareness. Under the MoU, both countries will share expertise and build capacity to better detect and respond to threats.

Khan described the partnership as an important step in advancing Guyana’s defence agenda. He noted that the agreement will enhance the GDF’s ability to protect the nation’s sovereignty and contribute to a safer, more secure region.

Commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force, General Luis Carlos Córdoba Avendaño, also underlined the value of regional partnerships in addressing common challenges.