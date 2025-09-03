Cummings Lodge woman murdered, prime suspect dies from burns

The police are investigating the murder of Paula Abraham, a 50-year-old housewife whose body was found in her dwelling with what appeared to be a stab wound to her neck. The prime suspect, her reputed husband, Ishwar Singh, 46, later died from burns. It is believed that he had had set the fire.

A release from the police follows:

Police are investigating the alleged murder and the ‘setting of fire to a dwelling house with persons’, which occurred at about 01:30hrs today (2025-9-3) at Lot 22 Second Street, Cummings Lodge, ECD. Paula Abraham, a 50-year-old Housewife, was allegedly murdered by her reputed husband, Ishwar Singh, a 46-year-old unemployed resident, both of the above-mentioned address.

Investigations revealed that the victim, the suspect, and their 24-year-old daughter Preeta Singh, a security guard, were all living together at the lower flat of the house, which was a two-storey wooden and concrete structure.

It is alleged by the victim’s daughter that the suspect is a regular drinker of alcohol and was always in the habit of beating the victim and threatening to kill her. On the date and time mentioned, she was at home sleeping when she was awakened by her mother screaming in her bedroom. Preeta said she began to feel heat in the house (fire), and she immediately got up, opened the southern door of the house and ran out. She raised an alarm, and relatives and neighbours came out.

Preeta said she saw the ‘sofa chair’ in the hall of the house was on fire, which began to spread. Shortly after, the suspect (her father) exited the house through the northern door of the lower flat, with burns about his body. The Fire Service was immediately informed and they responded and extinguished the fire.

Afterwards, the victim was seen lying on a sponge mattress in her bedroom, clad in a yellow vest and black short pants, motionless. The body was examined and a stab wound was seen on the left side of her neck with what appeared to be blood stains on her clothing and on the bed. The victim was pronounced dead by Dr. Walcott from the GPHC. The upper flat of the house was damaged, while the lower flat was partly burnt. The victim’s body did not receive ‘burn marks’, nor the mattress.

The suspect, meanwhile, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by his relatives, where he was seeking medical attention, under police guard. At about 10:10 hrs today, the suspect (Ishwar Singh) succumbed at the GPHC. The body is presently lying at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a PME.

Several people were questioned. Investigations are in progress.