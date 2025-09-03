Guyana Elections Results 2025 – GECOM Declarations

The following is a tabulation summary of the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) official declared results for the 2025 General and Regional Elections by district. Results for Districts 5 and 7 will be added when they are released.
General Elections
|Region
|APNU
|AFC
|ALP
|FGM
|PPP/C
|WIN
|Total Valid Votes
|1
|469
|35
|–
|75
|9,030
|5,716
|15,325
|2
|1,835
|91
|–
|147
|17,478
|7,400
|26,951
|3
|8,992
|322
|138
|522
|48,055
|12,969
|70,998
|4
|46,956
|1,765
|497
|2,431
|87,536
|41,607
|180,792
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6
|6,223
|315
|132
|361
|41,320
|12,623
|60,974
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|276
|57
|–
|–
|2,872
|2,562
|5,767
|9
|450
|192
|–
|–
|9,938
|4,817
|15,397
|10
|5,334
|210
|85
|662
|4,260
|10,458
|21,009
|Total
|70,535
|2,987
|852
|4,198
|220,489
|98,152
|397,213
Regional Elections
|Region
|APNU
|AFC
|ALP
|FGM
|PPP/C
|WIN
|Total Valid Votes
|1
|344
|25
|–
|61
|9,021
|5,830
|15,281
|2
|1,791
|93
|–
|143
|17,442
|7,433
|26,902
|3
|8,907
|299
|148
|540
|47,754
|13,020
|70,668
|4
|46,772
|1,833
|549
|2,690
|87,018
|41,930
|180,792
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6
|6,251
|306
|122
|355
|41,014
|12,580
|60,628
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8
|253
|54
|–
|–
|2,847
|2,558
|5,712
|9
|430
|265
|–
|–
|9,853
|4,794
|15,342
|10
|5,370
|224
|82
|818
|4,197
|10,262
|20,953
|Total
|70,118
|3,099
|901
|4,607
|219,146
|98,407
|396,278
Downloads: