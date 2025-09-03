Guyana News

Guyana Elections Results 2025 – GECOM Declarations

The following is a tabulation summary of the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) official declared results for the 2025 General and Regional Elections by district.  Results for Districts 5 and 7 will be added when they are released.  

General Elections

RegionAPNUAFCALPFGMPPP/CWINTotal Valid Votes
146935759,0305,716 15,325
21,8359114717,4787,40026,951
38,99232213852248,05512,96970,998
446,9561,7654972,43187,53641,607180,792
5
66,22331513236141,32012,62360,974
7
8276572,8722,5625,767
94501929,9384,81715,397
105,334210856624,26010,45821,009
Total70,5352,9878524,198220,48998,152397,213

 

Regional Elections

RegionAPNUAFCALPFGMPPP/CWINTotal Valid Votes
134425619,0215,83015,281
21,7919314317,4427,43326,902
38,90729914854047,75413,02070,668
446,7721,8335492,69087,01841,930180,792
5
66,25130612235541,01412,58060,628
7
8253542,8472,5585,712
94302659,8534,79415,342
105,370224828184,19710,26220,953
Total70,1183,0999014,607219,14698,407396,278

 

