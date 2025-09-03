Irfaan Ali re-elected as President

GECOM today posted all 10 district declarations showing that the incumbent Irfaan Ali has been re-elected.

With the figure posted for District 7, the PPP/C gathered 242,498 votes compared to its nearest rival We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) with a stunning 109,066 for a party that is just around three months old.

APNU – whose major component is the PNCR – has been relegated to third position with 77,998 meaning that Aubrey Norton would likely not be Opposition Leader.

The fourth position has been occupied by Amanza Walton-Desir’s Forward Guyana Movement at 4,326 meaning that she will likely pick up the 65th seat in Parliament.

The PPP/C has won eight regions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9. WIN has won regions 7 and 10, previously strongholds of the PNCR. APNU has won no region.