Man gets 12 years for rape of minor

Twenty-eight-year-old Gallard Gill called ‘Daddy Boy’ of Linden, appeared at the High Court in Demerara before Justice Damone Younge charged with the rape of a child under the age of 16.

Gill pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

The state was represented by prosecutors Simran Gajraj, Padma Dubraj, and Geneva Wills, while the accused was represented by attorney-at-law Tonza Sarrabo.

The prosecutors cited the age of the child, the negative effects the offence has had on the victim and the family’s life as aggravating factors in considering a sentence for the accused. The prosecutors asked the court to impose a sentence that would deter future offenders.

In determining the sentence, Justice Younge stated that the court considered the age of the child and the negative effect the offence has had on the victim’s life and family. The judge noted that a starting point of 18 years was appropriate but deducted a third in recognition of the accused’s early guilty plea.

Justice Younge sentenced Gill to 12 years’ imprisonment and ordered that he participate in any available prison programmes whilst serving his sentence.