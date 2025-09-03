No declaration until all districts tabulated – GECOM

After a day of silence and in the face of the main contending parties announcing gains, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) last evening said that in accordance with the law, the public would have to wait until it has collected all 10 district declarations and presented its report to the commission before a formal declaration is made.

The country’s electoral body also said that it could not give a timeframe as to when that process would be completed as the law mandates that it must wait on the Returning Officers (RO) and as such will not rush that process as tabulations are still ongoing.

“I am unable to answer that,” Chief Election Officer (CEO), Vishnu Persaud, told the Stabroek News last evening when asked if GECOM would release declarations for any of the districts last night, following the posting on social media by the PPP/C of declarations for regions Eight and Nine.