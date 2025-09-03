Police donate school supplies

On August 28, 2025, the Officer-in-Charge of Number One Subdivision, Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Benn, together with Inspector Morris, Inspector Hicks, Sergeant Smith, Woman Sergeant Fraser, Detective Sergeant Brown, Woman Lance Corporal Major, and Woman Lance Corporal Lewis, visited the children of Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, and Barrack and Fourth Street, Kingston. During the visit, the ranks handed over footwear, school bags, and other school supplies, which brought much joy to the children, a release from the police said.
This outreach activity is part of the ongoing efforts of the Number One Subdivision, Regional Division 4A, to engage with the communities, provide support, build public trust, and strengthen confidence in the Guyana Police Force.