Polling station results underline shift in political landscape

A review of Statements of Poll (SOPs) from dozens of polling stations across the country has revealed significant developments for the country’s major political parties – the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the People’s National Congress (PNC) – along with the budding political force – We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

While these figures should not be taken as indicative of the final outcome, the data that this newspaper managed to collect on Election Night, last Monday, shows that the PPP/C is maintaining coastal dominance in its traditional strongholds.

At schools such as Zeeburg Secondary, Annandale Secondary, Strathspey Primary, and Good Hope Secondary, PPP/C recorded wins, pulling vote counts as high as: Zeeburg: 183, 181; Annandale: 154, 160, 137, 183, 210; Good Hope: 225, 214, 201, 182; and Chateau Margot: 190, 187, 138.

Even in mixed constituencies, PPP/C remained highly competitive, notably pulling 94–135 votes at several Georgetown and East Bank Demerara stations such as Future Minds Nursery, Providence Stadium, and Eccles Nursery.

APNU continues to hold ground in many urban and hinterland communities but shows signs of electoral erosion. Strong performances were seen in East Ruimveldt Secondary: 100 votes; Beterverwagting Secondary: 125, 118, 91, 90; Alexander Village: 83, 81, 97; St. Ann’s Primary: 87, 68; Carmel Secondary: 48, 35, 30; Watooka Day Primary: 43; and Two Miles Primary: 42, 30.

However, in areas where APNU previously dominated, WIN has challenged the party or in some cases overtaken it. The party, although new, has shown surprising strength in urban areas and hinterland communities alike: Two Miles Primary: 106, 107 votes; Bartica Region (3 polling stations): 73, 62, 57; Agricola Nursery: 82 votes; St. Ann’s Primary: 66, 51, 49; Alexander Village: 67, 51; Selman Fraser Nursery: 56, 46;

Carmel Secondary: 56, 51; Hill View Nursery: 66; and Future Builders Nursery: 88.

While WIN has outpolled APNU and PPP/C in some stations, smaller parties such as the Alliance For Change (AFC), Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), and ALP struggled to get on the board. Most garnered between 1–4 votes per station, with occasional slightly higher figures: FGM reached 13 votes at Watooka Primary, and 12 votes at Mackenzie Primary, but these numbers remain marginal.

AFC’s support has collapsed from previous years, with almost no meaningful impact across the country. In Georgetown and parts of West and East Ruimveldt, vote splitting is evident: at West Ruimveldt Primary, all three major players (PPP/C, APNU, WIN) polled in the 40s–50s, reflecting a three-way divide.

See the following Statements of Poll collected by SN reporters:

At South Ruimveldt Secondary School – 413432 B (ii) – APNU got 74 votes, AFC 1, FGM 10, PPP/C 16 and WIN 44

At Sir Leon’s Lesson – 413441B – APNU got 67, AFC 2, ALP 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 26 and WIN 45

At Bladen Hall Multilateral School – 421129i (A-W) – APNU got 6, AFC 3, PPP/C 5 and WIN 6

At Uitvlugt Secondary School – 2 – APNU got 53, AFC 2, PPP/C 58 and WIN 35

At Bartica Diverse Learning Centre – 722244 A (i) – APNU got 30, AFC 1, PPP/C 29 and WIN 73

At Bartica Diverse Learning Centre – 722244 A (ii) – APNU got 32, PPP/C 27 and WIN 57

At Bartica Secondary School – 722244 B (i) – APNU got 35, ALP 4, PPP/C 47 and WIN 62

At F.E Pollard Primary – 413212 F (M-Z) – APNU 24, FGM 3, PPP/C 90 and WIN 21

At F.E Pollard Primary School – 413212 B – APNU got 66, FGM 4, PPP/C 46 and WIN 34

At Future Minds Nursery School – 322131 B (i) A-M – APNU 5, FGM 1, PPP/C 94 and WIN 27

At Future Minds Nursery School – 322131 A – APNU got 11, ALP 1, FGM 4, PPP/C 101 and WIN 40

At St. John the Baptist Primary – 722241 B (ii) L-Z – APNU Got 17, PPP/C 54 and WIN 40

At Zeeburg Secondary School – 322224 B – PPP got 183 and WIN got 22

At Zeeburg Secondary School – 322224 A (N-Z) – APNU 5, PPP/C 181 and WIN 13

At Strathspey Primary School – 421122 B – APNU got 12, PPP/C 135 and WIN 25

At Leonora Secondary School – 322233D (II) – APNU got 26, PPP/C 179 and WIN 19

At Leonora Primary School – 322232D (i) A – L – APNU got 11, AFC 1, FGM 2, PPP/C 135 and WIN 14

At Watooka Day Primary – 012122B – APNU got 43, ALP 1, FGM 9, PPP/C 25 and WIN 66

At Watooka Primary – 012125 – APNU got 28, AFC 4, ALP 1, FGM 13, PPP/C 30 and WIN 41

At Mackenzie Primary School – 012121 B (ii) – APNU got 18, AFC 2, FGM 12, PPP/C 35 and WIN 30

At Two Miles Primary – 722232 B (ii) – APNU got 30, ALP 1, PPP/C 39 and WIN 107

At Two Miles Primary – 722232 B (i) – APNU got 42, PPP/C 32 and WIN 106

At Hill View Nursery School – 722242B – APNU got 33, ALP 2, PPP/C 86 and WIN 66

At Future Builders Nursery School – 722243 B (A-1) – APNU got 27, ALP 1, PPP/C 43 and WIN 88

At Shorattie’s Shop – 722232 A (W) – APNU got 1, PPP/C 18 and WIN 19

At Greenwich Park Primary – 322141 B – APNU got 5, PPP/C 171 and WIN 26

At East Ruimveldt Secondary – 413482 – 01 – APNU got 100, AFC 4, PPP/C 20 and WIN 59

At East Ruimveldt Secondary – 413482 F (i) – APNU got 62, AFC 2, FGM 3, PPP/C 14 and WIN 50

At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 B (i) – APNU got 2, PPP/C 154 and WIN 7

At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 C (ii) – PPP/C 105 and WIN 2

At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 B (ii) – APNU got 12, FGM 1, PPP/C 117 and WIN 19

At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 F – APNU got 5, ALP 1, PPP/C 160 and WIN 23

At Brickdam Secondary School – 413641 F – APNU got 83, AFC 3, ALP 4, FGM 5, PPP/C 28 and WIN 51

At Philadelphia Nursery School – 322142 E (i) (A-M) – APNU got 2, AFC 1, PPP/C 136 and WIN 11

At Philadelphia Nursery School – 322142 E (ii) – APNU got 5, PPP/C 137 and WIN 21

At St. Pius Primary School – 413642 D (ii) – APNU got 65, AFC 2, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 48 and WIN 47

At Liana Nursery School – 413641 D (ii) – APNU got 65, AFC 2, FGM 3, PPP/C 20 and WIN 41

At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 A (A-H) – APNU got 16, ALP 2, FGM 3, PPP/C 148 and WIN 21

At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 A (I-P) – APNU got 5, FGM 2, PPP/C 183 and WIN 17

At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 B iii Q-2 – APNU got 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 210 and WIN 18

At Good Hope Secondary – 4 – APNU got 3, AFC 1, PPP/C 225 and WIN 16

At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 B – APNU got 9, ALP 1, PPP/C 214 and WIN 15

At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 C (A-J) – APNU got 3, ALP 1, PPP/C 182 and WIN 15

At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 C (K-P) – APNU got 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 147 and WIN 18

At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 C (R-Z) – APNU got 4, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 201 and WIN 13

At Alexander Village Nursery – 413481 (D) (P) – APNU got 83, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 14 and WIN 42

At Alexander Village Nursery – 413481 – APNU got 81, AFC 1, FGM 3, PPP/C 31 and WIN 46

At Alexander Village Nursery – 413481 C (ii) – APNU got 97, AFC 1, FGM 2, PPP/C 40 and WIN 67

At Houston Playfield (Tent) – 413513 C (ii) – APNU got 27, FGM 3, PPP/C 101 and WIN 14

At Houston Playfield (Tent) – 413513 C (i) – APNU got 39, AFC 1, ALP 2, FGM 5, PPP/C 62 and WIN 31

At West Ruimveldt Primary – 413481 A (A-L) – APNU got 47, AFC 1, ALP 2, FGM 1, PPP/C 56 and WIN 56

At West Ruimveldt Primary – 4 – APNU got 46, ALP 1, FGM 3, PPP/C 99 and WIN 36

At Houston Nursery School – 413512 A (I) A-Z – APNU got 37, AFC 3, FGM 3, PPP/C 42 and WIN 37

At Houston Nursery School – 413513 A (i) – APNU got 35, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 52 and WIN 51

At Houston Nursery School – 413513 A (ii) – APNU got 15, FGM 4, PPP/C 52 and WIN 32

At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 E (ii) J-Z – APNU got 91, ALP 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 21 and WIN 52

At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 F (ii) – APNU got 125, PPP/C 12 and WIN got 60

At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 F (i) – APNU got 118, AFC 4, FGM 4, PPP/C 11 and WIN 72

At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 E (i) – APNU got 90, AFC 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 20 and WIN 49

At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 D – APNU got 34, AFC 1, FGM 2, PPP/C 116 and WIN 50

At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 E – (ii) – APNU got 9, AFC 1, PPP/C 94 and WIN 14

At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 E (i) (A-L) – APNU got 13, FGM 2, PPP/C 84 and WIN 18

At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 A (ii) – APNU got 15, ALP 1, PPP/C 121 and WIN 21

At St. Ann’s Primary – 413511 B – APNU got 68, AFC 1, PPP/C 29 and WIN 51

At St. Ann’s Primary – 413511 C – APNU got 60, AFC 4, ALP 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 28 and WIN 49

At Agricola Nursery School – 413511 E – APNU got 64, AFC 2, FGM 8, PPP/C 32 and WIN 82

At St. Ann’s Primary – 413511 D (A-Y) – APNU got 87, AFC 2, ALP 1, FGM 6, PPP/C 40 and WIN 66

At Selman Fraser Nursery – 413651 H – APNU got 53, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 35 and WIN 56

At Selman Fraser Nursery – 413651 I – APNU got 41, AFC 1, ALP 1, FGM 4, PPP/C 23 and WIN 46

At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 C (L-Z) – APNU got 36, AFC 1, ALP 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 24 and WIN 46

At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 D – APNU got 37, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 114 and WIN 68

At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 C (i) – APNU got 33, AFC 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 38 and WIN 63

At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 A (i) – APNU got 25, ALP 1, PPP/C 109 and WIN 50

At Eccles Nursery – 412233 D (ii) – APNU got 14, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 67 and WIN 25

At Eccles Nursery – 412233 D (i) – APNU got 34, AFC 4, FGM 8, PPP/C 54 and WIN 22

At Eccles Nursery – 412233 E (i) – APNU got 41, AFC 4, FGM 9, PPP/C 71 and WIN 37

At Eccles Nursery – 412233 E (ii) – APNU got 43, AFC 9, FGM 3, PPP/C 90 and WIN 39

At Eccles Nursery – 412233 F – APNU got 33, AFC 2, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 129 and WIN 30

At Albouystown Nursery School – 413651 (F) – APNU got 39, AFC 1, ALP 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 35 and WIN 40

At Albouystown Nursery School – 413651 D (i) – APNU got 26, AFC 2, FGM 1, PPP/C 62 and WIN 33

At Albouystown Nursery School – 413651 E (ii) – APNU got 24, AFC 1, ALP 2, PPP/C 28 and WIN 34

At Providence Stadium – 412232 A (A-L) – APNU got 26, FGM 1, PPP/C 145 and WIN 31

At Providence Stadium – 412232 A (ii) – APNU got 13, PPP/C 135 and WIN 46

At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 C (i) – APNU got 2, AFC 1, PPP/C 187 and WIN 12

At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 C (ii) – APNU got 3, PPP/C 190 and WIN 15

At Chateau Margot Primary – 4 – APNU got 6, PPP/C 116 and WIN 9

At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 F (i) – APNU got 1, PPP/C 131 and WIN 3

At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 D (ii) – APNU got 5, AFC 1, PPP/C 138 and WIN 25

At Carmel Secondary School – 413651 (C) (ii) – APNU got 30, AFC 1, PPP/C 64 and WIN 28

At Carmel Secondary School – 413651 (C) (i) – APNU got 35, PPP/C 60 and WIN 34

At Carmel Secondary School – 413651 (B) (ii) – APNU got 48, AFC 4, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 118 and WIN 56

At Victoria Lily Primary – 322221 H (7) – APNU got 31, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 154 and WIN 55

At Victoria Lily Primary – 322221 H – APNU got 8, AFC 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 204 and WIN 34