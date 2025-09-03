Polling station results underline shift in political landscape

A review of Statements of Poll (SOPs) from dozens of polling stations across the country has revealed significant developments for the country’s major political parties – the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the People’s National Congress (PNC) – along with the budding political force – We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).
While these figures should not be taken as indicative of the final outcome, the data that this newspaper managed to collect on Election Night, last Monday, shows that the PPP/C is maintaining coastal dominance in its traditional strongholds.
At schools such as Zeeburg Secondary, Annandale Secondary, Strathspey Primary, and Good Hope Secondary, PPP/C recorded wins, pulling vote counts as high as: Zeeburg: 183, 181; Annandale: 154, 160, 137, 183, 210; Good Hope: 225, 214, 201, 182; and Chateau Margot: 190, 187, 138.
Even in mixed constituencies, PPP/C remained highly competitive, notably pulling 94–135 votes at several Georgetown and East Bank Demerara stations such as Future Minds Nursery, Providence Stadium, and Eccles Nursery.
APNU continues to hold ground in many urban and hinterland communities but shows signs of electoral erosion. Strong performances were seen in East Ruimveldt Secondary: 100 votes; Beterverwagting Secondary: 125, 118, 91, 90; Alexander Village: 83, 81, 97; St. Ann’s Primary: 87, 68; Carmel Secondary: 48, 35, 30; Watooka Day Primary: 43; and Two Miles Primary: 42, 30.
However, in areas where APNU previously dominated, WIN has challenged the party or in some cases overtaken it. The party, although new, has shown surprising strength in urban areas and hinterland communities alike: Two Miles Primary: 106, 107 votes; Bartica Region (3 polling stations): 73, 62, 57; Agricola Nursery: 82 votes; St. Ann’s Primary: 66, 51, 49; Alexander Village: 67, 51; Selman Fraser Nursery: 56, 46;
Carmel Secondary: 56, 51; Hill View Nursery: 66; and Future Builders Nursery: 88.
While WIN has outpolled APNU and PPP/C in some stations, smaller parties such as the Alliance For Change (AFC), Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), and ALP struggled to get on the board. Most garnered between 1–4 votes per station, with occasional slightly higher figures: FGM reached 13 votes at Watooka Primary, and 12 votes at Mackenzie Primary, but these numbers remain marginal.
AFC’s support has collapsed from previous years, with almost no meaningful impact across the country. In Georgetown and parts of West and East Ruimveldt, vote splitting is evident: at West Ruimveldt Primary, all three major players (PPP/C, APNU, WIN) polled in the 40s–50s, reflecting a three-way divide.
See the following Statements of Poll collected by SN reporters:
At South Ruimveldt Secondary School – 413432 B (ii) – APNU got 74 votes, AFC 1, FGM 10, PPP/C 16 and WIN 44
At Sir Leon’s Lesson – 413441B – APNU got 67, AFC 2, ALP 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 26 and WIN 45
At Bladen Hall Multilateral School – 421129i (A-W) – APNU got 6, AFC 3, PPP/C 5 and WIN 6
At Uitvlugt Secondary School – 2 – APNU got 53, AFC 2, PPP/C 58 and WIN 35
At Bartica Diverse Learning Centre – 722244 A (i) – APNU got 30, AFC 1, PPP/C 29 and WIN 73
At Bartica Diverse Learning Centre – 722244 A (ii) – APNU got 32, PPP/C 27 and WIN 57
At Bartica Secondary School – 722244 B (i) – APNU got 35, ALP 4, PPP/C 47 and WIN 62
At F.E Pollard Primary – 413212 F (M-Z) – APNU 24, FGM 3, PPP/C 90 and WIN 21
At F.E Pollard Primary School – 413212 B – APNU got 66, FGM 4, PPP/C 46 and WIN 34
At Future Minds Nursery School – 322131 B (i) A-M – APNU 5, FGM 1, PPP/C 94 and WIN 27
At Future Minds Nursery School – 322131 A – APNU got 11, ALP 1, FGM 4, PPP/C 101 and WIN 40
At St. John the Baptist Primary – 722241 B (ii) L-Z – APNU Got 17, PPP/C 54 and WIN 40
At Zeeburg Secondary School – 322224 B – PPP got 183 and WIN got 22
At Zeeburg Secondary School – 322224 A (N-Z) – APNU 5, PPP/C 181 and WIN 13
At Strathspey Primary School – 421122 B – APNU got 12, PPP/C 135 and WIN 25
At Leonora Secondary School – 322233D (II) – APNU got 26, PPP/C 179 and WIN 19
At Leonora Primary School – 322232D (i) A – L – APNU got 11, AFC 1, FGM 2, PPP/C 135 and WIN 14
At Watooka Day Primary – 012122B – APNU got 43, ALP 1, FGM 9, PPP/C 25 and WIN 66
At Watooka Primary – 012125 – APNU got 28, AFC 4, ALP 1, FGM 13, PPP/C 30 and WIN 41
At Mackenzie Primary School – 012121 B (ii) – APNU got 18, AFC 2, FGM 12, PPP/C 35 and WIN 30
At Two Miles Primary – 722232 B (ii) – APNU got 30, ALP 1, PPP/C 39 and WIN 107
At Two Miles Primary – 722232 B (i) – APNU got 42, PPP/C 32 and WIN 106
At Hill View Nursery School – 722242B – APNU got 33, ALP 2, PPP/C 86 and WIN 66
At Future Builders Nursery School – 722243 B (A-1) – APNU got 27, ALP 1, PPP/C 43 and WIN 88
At Shorattie’s Shop – 722232 A (W) – APNU got 1, PPP/C 18 and WIN 19
At Greenwich Park Primary – 322141 B – APNU got 5, PPP/C 171 and WIN 26
At East Ruimveldt Secondary – 413482 – 01 – APNU got 100, AFC 4, PPP/C 20 and WIN 59
At East Ruimveldt Secondary – 413482 F (i) – APNU got 62, AFC 2, FGM 3, PPP/C 14 and WIN 50
At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 B (i) – APNU got 2, PPP/C 154 and WIN 7
At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 C (ii) – PPP/C 105 and WIN 2
At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 B (ii) – APNU got 12, FGM 1, PPP/C 117 and WIN 19
At Annandale Secondary School – 414224 F – APNU got 5, ALP 1, PPP/C 160 and WIN 23
At Brickdam Secondary School – 413641 F – APNU got 83, AFC 3, ALP 4, FGM 5, PPP/C 28 and WIN 51
At Philadelphia Nursery School – 322142 E (i) (A-M) – APNU got 2, AFC 1, PPP/C 136 and WIN 11
At Philadelphia Nursery School – 322142 E (ii) – APNU got 5, PPP/C 137 and WIN 21
At St. Pius Primary School – 413642 D (ii) – APNU got 65, AFC 2, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 48 and WIN 47
At Liana Nursery School – 413641 D (ii) – APNU got 65, AFC 2, FGM 3, PPP/C 20 and WIN 41
At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 A (A-H) – APNU got 16, ALP 2, FGM 3, PPP/C 148 and WIN 21
At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 A (I-P) – APNU got 5, FGM 2, PPP/C 183 and WIN 17
At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 B iii Q-2 – APNU got 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 210 and WIN 18
At Good Hope Secondary – 4 – APNU got 3, AFC 1, PPP/C 225 and WIN 16
At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 B – APNU got 9, ALP 1, PPP/C 214 and WIN 15
At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 C (A-J) – APNU got 3, ALP 1, PPP/C 182 and WIN 15
At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 C (K-P) – APNU got 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 147 and WIN 18
At Good Hope Secondary – 414222 C (R-Z) – APNU got 4, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 201 and WIN 13
At Alexander Village Nursery – 413481 (D) (P) – APNU got 83, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 14 and WIN 42
At Alexander Village Nursery – 413481 – APNU got 81, AFC 1, FGM 3, PPP/C 31 and WIN 46
At Alexander Village Nursery – 413481 C (ii) – APNU got 97, AFC 1, FGM 2, PPP/C 40 and WIN 67
At Houston Playfield (Tent) – 413513 C (ii) – APNU got 27, FGM 3, PPP/C 101 and WIN 14
At Houston Playfield (Tent) – 413513 C (i) – APNU got 39, AFC 1, ALP 2, FGM 5, PPP/C 62 and WIN 31
At West Ruimveldt Primary – 413481 A (A-L) – APNU got 47, AFC 1, ALP 2, FGM 1, PPP/C 56 and WIN 56
At West Ruimveldt Primary – 4 – APNU got 46, ALP 1, FGM 3, PPP/C 99 and WIN 36
At Houston Nursery School – 413512 A (I) A-Z – APNU got 37, AFC 3, FGM 3, PPP/C 42 and WIN 37
At Houston Nursery School – 413513 A (i) – APNU got 35, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 52 and WIN 51
At Houston Nursery School – 413513 A (ii) – APNU got 15, FGM 4, PPP/C 52 and WIN 32
At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 E (ii) J-Z – APNU got 91, ALP 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 21 and WIN 52
At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 F (ii) – APNU got 125, PPP/C 12 and WIN got 60
At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 F (i) – APNU got 118, AFC 4, FGM 4, PPP/C 11 and WIN 72
At Beterverwagting Secondary School – 414211 E (i) – APNU got 90, AFC 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 20 and WIN 49
At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 D – APNU got 34, AFC 1, FGM 2, PPP/C 116 and WIN 50
At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 E – (ii) – APNU got 9, AFC 1, PPP/C 94 and WIN 14
At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 E (i) (A-L) – APNU got 13, FGM 2, PPP/C 84 and WIN 18
At Old Mosque, Alexander Village – 413472 A (ii) – APNU got 15, ALP 1, PPP/C 121 and WIN 21
At St. Ann’s Primary – 413511 B – APNU got 68, AFC 1, PPP/C 29 and WIN 51
At St. Ann’s Primary – 413511 C – APNU got 60, AFC 4, ALP 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 28 and WIN 49
At Agricola Nursery School – 413511 E – APNU got 64, AFC 2, FGM 8, PPP/C 32 and WIN 82
At St. Ann’s Primary – 413511 D (A-Y) – APNU got 87, AFC 2, ALP 1, FGM 6, PPP/C 40 and WIN 66
At Selman Fraser Nursery – 413651 H – APNU got 53, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 35 and WIN 56
At Selman Fraser Nursery – 413651 I – APNU got 41, AFC 1, ALP 1, FGM 4, PPP/C 23 and WIN 46
At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 C (L-Z) – APNU got 36, AFC 1, ALP 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 24 and WIN 46
At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 D – APNU got 37, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 114 and WIN 68
At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 C (i) – APNU got 33, AFC 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 38 and WIN 63
At Vergenoegen Secondary – 322142 A (i) – APNU got 25, ALP 1, PPP/C 109 and WIN 50
At Eccles Nursery – 412233 D (ii) – APNU got 14, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 67 and WIN 25
At Eccles Nursery – 412233 D (i) – APNU got 34, AFC 4, FGM 8, PPP/C 54 and WIN 22
At Eccles Nursery – 412233 E (i) – APNU got 41, AFC 4, FGM 9, PPP/C 71 and WIN 37
At Eccles Nursery – 412233 E (ii) – APNU got 43, AFC 9, FGM 3, PPP/C 90 and WIN 39
At Eccles Nursery – 412233 F – APNU got 33, AFC 2, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 129 and WIN 30
At Albouystown Nursery School – 413651 (F) – APNU got 39, AFC 1, ALP 3, FGM 1, PPP/C 35 and WIN 40
At Albouystown Nursery School – 413651 D (i) – APNU got 26, AFC 2, FGM 1, PPP/C 62 and WIN 33
At Albouystown Nursery School – 413651 E (ii) – APNU got 24, AFC 1, ALP 2, PPP/C 28 and WIN 34
At Providence Stadium – 412232 A (A-L) – APNU got 26, FGM 1, PPP/C 145 and WIN 31
At Providence Stadium – 412232 A (ii) – APNU got 13, PPP/C 135 and WIN 46
At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 C (i) – APNU got 2, AFC 1, PPP/C 187 and WIN 12
At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 C (ii) – APNU got 3, PPP/C 190 and WIN 15
At Chateau Margot Primary – 4 – APNU got 6, PPP/C 116 and WIN 9
At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 F (i) – APNU got 1, PPP/C 131 and WIN 3
At Chateau Margot Primary – 414125 D (ii) – APNU got 5, AFC 1, PPP/C 138 and WIN 25
At Carmel Secondary School – 413651 (C) (ii) – APNU got 30, AFC 1, PPP/C 64 and WIN 28
At Carmel Secondary School – 413651 (C) (i) – APNU got 35, PPP/C 60 and WIN 34
At Carmel Secondary School – 413651 (B) (ii) – APNU got 48, AFC 4, ALP 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 118 and WIN 56
At Victoria Lily Primary – 322221 H (7) – APNU got 31, AFC 1, FGM 1, PPP/C 154 and WIN 55
At Victoria Lily Primary – 322221 H – APNU got 8, AFC 2, FGM 2, PPP/C 204 and WIN 34