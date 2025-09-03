PPP/C wins District 4 for first time following split of votes between APNU and WIN

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic has won District Four – which includes Georgetown – for the first time ever following the split in opposition votes between the traditional powerhouse, APNU and newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

Figures released today by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) showed that at Monday’s General and Regional Elections, the PPP/C garnered 87,536 votes compared to 46,956 for APNU – whose main component is the PNCR – and 41,607 for WIN. Had WIN not contested it is possible that APNU might have come out slightly ahead.

Forward Guyana Movement notched up 2,431 votes in District 4 while the Alliance For Change recorded 1,765.

In 2020, APNU+AFC had recorded 116,941 votes in District 4 underlining that even though WIN might have seized a large chunk of votes the turnout for APNU in 2025 was still far below what it was in 2020. On the other hand, the PPP/C gained around 7,000 more votes on Monday in District 4 than in 2020.