Prison Service reintroduces Canine service to enhance operations

In keeping with the Government of Guyana’s commitment to improve the operations of the prison system, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) as part of its Proactive Preventive Strategy, has reintroduced the Canine Unit (K-9) service, a GPS release stated last week.

It explained that the move will enhance operational efficiency within prison facilities in keeping with the service’s strategic plan as it seeks to boost security and surveillance, act as a deterrent, improve intelligence gathering, detect contraband, and support staff in the execution of their duties.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, explained that detection dogs are trained to locate the presence of narcotics and other prohibited items. “The keen sense of smell these trained dogs possess, guided by skilled handlers, makes them vital assets in combating contraband trafficking in prisons.”

He also emphasised that detection dogs contribute to a safer environment for staff and inmates while their ability to identify and remove prohibited items reduces incidents and disturbances, improving the overall atmosphere in the prison facilities, the release added.