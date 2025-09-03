South Rupununi Council condemns abandonment of WIN supporters by Greaves Transportation

-calls it ‘not only inhumane but also deeply unacceptable, showing utter disregard for the safety, dignity, and fundamental human rights of our people’

The South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) has come out in strong condemnation of the decision taken by Greaves Transportation and Tours to expel Indigenous passengers – including women and children – from one of its buses and abandon them along the roadside in the North Rupununi, calling the action “not only inhumane but also deeply unacceptable, showing utter disregard for the safety, dignity, and fundamental human rights of our people.”

In a strongly worded release earlier this week, SRDC expressed the view that to deliberately disrupt the journey of its people and abandon them in a vulnerable situation served to place their lives at risk while delivering a “blatant” message of disrespect. It further noted that such conduct reveals how essential services, such as public transportation, can be misused and even weaponised against Indigenous Peoples.

A Stabroek News article dated August 31 reported that Greaves’ Transportation and Tours’ – a local business providing travel services from Georgetown to Lethem and around the Rupununi, owned and operated by three brothers, Franklin, Delon and Jared Greaves – made the decision to abandon members of the Indigenous community in the middle of nowhere as they were on their way to a We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) rally in Lethem which in turn sparked public outrage. Several individuals and organisations condemned the act as inhumane and expressed their disappointment and anger over the incident.

In an effort to justify its actions, the business went on social media to apologise and say that it acted in a moment of panic as threats to shut down their family business were made by controversial figure and Sheriff Security owner, Ameir Ahmad, said to be a supporter of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

In a statement following the incident, the company said it took full responsibility for what happened. “The decision was made under pressure, and the act was done to save the business, and in a moment of panic, made a choice that we deeply regret… We understand this doesn’t undo the damage, but it was our effort to correct the mistake as quickly as possible. We are currently reviewing all internal protocols to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Four hours after the statement was issued, Franklin Greaves shared a video on Facebook in which he sought to further explain what happened, noting that his brother Delon does construction work for Ahmad. “Delon got a threatening call, a real threatening call that he ran to me panicking. He said if we want to save our bus service, we need to do it now or we wouldn’t have a service by the next morning.” He said it was in these circumstances that the decision was made that led to their now tarnished reputation.

However, the SRDC seemed less than impressed with the apology, stating its refusal to accept it as sincere or sufficient. It called the act itself “deliberate,” and voiced that no words could erase the humiliation, danger, and harm inflicted. Even more troubling, it continued, were the reports suggesting that this decision was influenced by Ameir Ahmad of Sheriff Construction based on political interference and intimidation. “This reflects a grave abuse of essential services, turning them into tools of coercion to silence or punish Indigenous voices.”

The release bemoaned the fact that Indigenous peoples have long faced barriers to accessing basic services such as transportation, healthcare, and education, thus, to “restrict or manipulate” these services on the basis of political affiliation “is unjust, unlawful, and contrary to the principles of democracy.” It asserted that every Guyanese citizen, including Indigenous peoples, has the constitutional right to participate freely in political life without fear of discrimination or retaliation and that such actions violate the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which guarantees their right to dignity, equality, and security.

The SRDC called upon all political parties and national leaders to take a principled stand and publicly denounce this mistreatment, contending that a democratic society cannot allow essential services to be used as instruments of intimidation or political punishment, and insisted that concrete safeguards be put in place to ensure that such abuses never reoccur.

The Council also took the opportunity to register its “deep concern” regarding the same Ahmad, who was also the contractor responsible for the construction of the Maruranau Secondary School. It alleged that his behaviour towards Indigenous communities reflected little respect for the people among whom he worked, with his actions suggesting that financial gain was prioritised over genuine service and community partnership. The SRDC affirmed that such attitudes are “unacceptable” in its district, especially when they concern matters as vital as the education and future of the children.

“The South Rupununi District Council stands united with our people. We will continue to defend their rights, their dignity, and their freedoms. We call for full accountability and decisive action to ensure that this type of abuse is never repeated,” the release added.