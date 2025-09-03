Subryanville residents oppose Mae’s construction on Farnum ground

A group of Subryanville residents has written to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown demanding the immediate withdrawal of all permissions and permits reportedly granted to Mae’s Schools and its owners for construction works at the eastern end of the Farnum Playing Field.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Alfred Mentore and copied to Stabroek News, the residents expressed strong opposition to the ongoing works and called for an urgent cease and desist order. “We hereby demand an immediate rescinding of any and/or all permits issued by the Mayor and City Council, Georgetown, for any construction and/or assemblage at the eastern end of Farnum Playing Field,” the letter stated.

The residents further questioned whether a permit was in fact granted by the current council and asked how they could obtain a copy of it. According to them, no consultations were held with the community prior to the start of the works.