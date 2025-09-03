Voting was observed to be free, fair, transparent – Bar Association

The Bar Association of Guyana yesterday said that preliminary reports from its observation team found the voting process at Monday’s General and Regional Elections to be “free, fair and transparent”.

In a statement, the Bar Association said that it was accredited by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as a Local Observer.

Acting under this mandate, a team of its members was dispatched countrywide to observe the voting process on election day. The team observed preparation, opening of polls, voting, close of polls and counting at over 500 polling stations at over 105 polling places in Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice throughout the day.