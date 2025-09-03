Maraj: Trinidad relations with US damaged under Rowley

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago’s relationship with the United States was “significantly damaged” under the tenure of former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, says Trinidad and Tobago’s Ambassador to Caricom Ralph Maraj.

“Our relationship with the United States is particularly important. This is the world’s superpower, our most powerful ally, largest trading partner, and main source of foreign direct investment. We must preserve and strengthen that relationship which was significantly damaged during the Dr Keith Rowley administration,” Maraj said in a statement to the media yesterday.

He added, “One recalls Rowley going on the excessive offensive, thundering in Parliament ‘I take umbrage. I take umbrage at the United States Ambassador making a public statement criticising the actions of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. And as far as taking instructions from the US Embassy on Marli Street, leave the PNM out of that!’, supported by PNM MPs jeering, ‘What Trump could do we?!’ Rhetoric and reaction for a political rally at Piggott’s Corner, not the diplomatic arena!”

Maraj said over the past four months, Trinidad and Tobago has left that approach far behind as he highlighted diplomatic achievements of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bisssessar and the favourable comments made by international and regional leaders. “It is moving with great certainty in its regional and hemispheric relations, underscored with expressions of solidarity our country has received from both the United States and Caricom, and also from individual Caribbean neighbours,” he said.

Maraj stressed on Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, saying a “welcome new momentum” has developed in relations between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

He noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke of the “close partnership” between T&T and the US and “looks forward to continued collaboration under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s leadership in pursuit of regional security, economic growth, and lasting stability.”

Maraj pointed out that, in her response, Persad-Bissessar said Rubio’s words “reaffirm the enduring bonds between our countries—grounded in shared democratic values and our common commitment to peace, prosperity, and security.”

“The direction is clear. Trinidad and Tobago has given unequivocal support for the US military presence off the coast of Venezuela, which President Donald Trump says is aimed at curbing the trafficking of arms and narcotics in the region,” said Maraj.

He further noted that Rubio announced Trinidad and Tobago as part of an international security alliance, along with Guyana and several Latin American countries, to combat drug trafficking in the hemisphere.

Maraj noted that Caricom Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett says the relationship “remains strong” between Caricom and Trinidad and Tobago.

“This is a most constructive environment for Trinidad and Tobago in the hemispheric neighbourhood. We pursue individual interests whilst maintaining regional solidarity,” he said. He also pointed out that Persad-Bissessar signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell for joint efforts in energy.

Turning to Guyana, Maraj said that, in sending Independence greetings to T&T, Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali said his country “values deeply the bonds of friendship” with Trinidad and Tobago and looks forward “to strengthening these ties in the years ahead.”

Said Maraj, “It is a harmonious, dynamic environment that bodes well for Trinidad and Tobago in its regional and hemispheric relations.”