T&T-born judge halts Trump’s midnight deportation of children

(Trinidad Guardian) A T&T-born US judge has blocked Donald Trump’s deportation order on unaccompanied children.

District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan made global headlines on Sunday with the decision. Born in San Fernando, Sooknanan went to Naparima Girls’ High School. She received her B.S., summa cum laude, from St. Francis College in 2002, her M.B.A., with distinction, from Hofstra University in 2003, and her J.D., summa cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School in 2010.

Sooknanan was appointed to the District Court in January.

With migrant children waiting on tarmacs to be sent to their native Guatemala, Sooknanan temporarily blocked the flights, siding with attorneys for the children who said the government was breaking laws and sending their clients to potential peril.

The extraordinary drama played out overnight on a holiday weekend and vaulted from tarmacs in Texas to a courtroom in Washington. It was the latest showdown over the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration — and the latest clash between the administration’s enforcement efforts and legal safeguards that Congress created for vulnerable migrants.

Guatemalan children who arrived at the border without their parents or guardians will stay for at least two weeks while the legal fight unfolds, according to the ruling.

“I do not want there to be any ambiguity,” said Sooknanan.

Minutes after her hastily scheduled hearing, five charter buses pulled up to a plane at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, a hub for deportation flights. Hours earlier, authorities had walked dozens of passengers toward the plane in an area restricted to government planes. Passengers wore coloured clothing typically used in government-run shelters for migrant children.

All 76 children on the planes were expected to have been returned to shelters overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service,, the Justice Department said in a court filing.

“This idea that on a long weekend in the dead of night they would wake up these vulnerable children and put them on a plane irrespective of the constitutional protections that they had is something that should shock the conscience of all Americans,” said Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center, which represents the children.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

The administration insisted it was reuniting the Guatemalan children — at the Central American nation’s request — with parents or guardians who sought their return. Lawyers for at least some of the children say that’s untrue and argue that in any event, authorities still would have to follow a legal process that they did not.