“Confidence — it is probably the most important resource in human well-being and human performance, I believe,” Dr. Ian Robertson, neuroscientist and psychologist said, speaking to CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on his podcast Chasing Life, in July, 2024.

It is the one common thread which seems inherent in those enjoying successful pursuits in life; ‘confidence’. Everywhere we look, we encounter the trait, nowhere moreso than in the medium of television. In this sphere of activity everyone appears to be oozing ‘confidence’, trusting in their abilities, judgement, and execution of their chosen paths. Whether they are newscasters, or experts being interviewed for various programmes, or professional sportsmen and sportswomen, or announcers, or hosts of talk show and game shows, they all exude ‘confidence’.

Whilst we acknowledge the display of excellence, we quite often tend to dismiss the apparent ‘confidence’ as a blessing, a natural gift of birth. While this explanation may be applicable in some instances, by and large it is a trait, which we can all work on. So what is ‘confidence’? ‘Confidence’ is actually a combination of a triad of concepts, self-confidence, self-esteem and self-efficacy, which overlap with each other, generating a continuous debate amongst psychologists, as where to one concept ends and where another begins. Self-confidence, according to Albert Bandura, the Canadian-American psychologist, is more of a general view of how likely you are to accomplish a goal, especially based on your past experience. Self-esteem refers to the belief in one’s overall worth, and thus tends to grow, as one’s self-confidence increases. Self-efficacy refers to our belief in our abilities to complete a specific task, and quite often when we will put in less effort to a project, we are likely to fail.

Whilst its easier said than done, we can all improve our ‘confidence’, by working on our self-confidence. There is no quick fix package that can be purchased online which will instantly elevate one’s confidence. Whilst bearing in mind that self-confidence is our belief in our ability and not an actual measure of our skill, we can only improve by challenging ourselves to take tangible risks. The “Oxford Handbook of Positive Psychology” states, “If the person lacks confidence, again there will be no action. That’s why a lack of confidence is sometimes referred to as ‘crippling doubt.’ Doubt can impair effort before the action begins or while it is ongoing.”

Highly successful persons never rest on their laurels and are continuously challenging themselves. The top sales persons in any industry are constantly honing their craft, whether it be their sales pitch or analysing their target areas, they are always working assiduously, never coasting. World class athletes are the most visible proponents of this aspect of ‘confidence’ building. When we witness their extremely high standards of performance on television, very rarely do we get any glimpses of the demanding training sessions they have endured and the sacrifices they have made. In both instances cited, the success enjoyed is built on a highly disciplined approach and sharp time management.

Among the recommendations for improving self-confidence by Charlie Houpert, the author of “Charisma on command” is working out. Studies have shown that exercising not only improves one’s physical and mental well-being, but also boosts one’s self-confidence. The key lies in the commitment to doing it on a regular basis. Other areas of focus Houpert recommends includes being totally with yourself, expanding your comfort zone by making daunting changes, changing your wardrobe and working on improving your posture. We can do mountains of research, read all the self improvement books we can put our hands on, and attend as many courses as we can afford, but at the end of the day, only we can build our own self-confidence.

As a new school year dawns, let us heed the words of Dr. Ian Robertson, and make it our goal to focus on developing the confidence of our children, our Nation’s most important resource.