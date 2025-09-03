How many Commonwealth citizens voted?

Dear Editor,

As we await the tabulation of the election results by GECOM, several crucial questions must be answered before any results are officially declared.

1.⁠ ⁠GECOM must immediately inform the country of the exact number of Commonwealth citizens who voted in the elections. How long have these persons resided in the country?

2.⁠ ⁠GECOM must immediately inform the country on the exact number of Venezuelans who voted in these elections. When were they naturalized, and were these naturalizations gazetted as the law requires?

3.⁠ ⁠GECOM owes it to full transparency to provide information in no uncertain terms with regards to the dates when ID cards were issued for Commonwealth citizens and Venezuelans to vote in the election.

Respectfully,

Deonarine Ramsaroop (Former MP)

(APNU candidate)