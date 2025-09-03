Dear Editor,

As a Public Communications Analyst since 2016, I have come to value trust and credibility as the cornerstones of journalism in Guyana.

Stabroek News and the Sunday Stabroek continue to demonstrate these qualities by delivering timely reporting and thoughtful features that inform and serve citizens. Unfortunately, not all local media outlets uphold the same standards of neutrality and honesty.

The Constitution of Guyana (Article 146) guarantees freedom of expression, including freedom of the press. Yet, press freedom also depends on how we address challenges such as political influence, journalism ethics, censorship, access to information, broadcasting standards, and defamation laws. These remain critical issues for all who work in or rely on the media.

With the recent elections in Guyana, careful consideration must be given to strengthening the laws and regulations governing information sharing and media influence. Content that incites violence, promotes corruption, or fuels hatred should be prohibited and addressed with strict enforcement, in order to safeguard democratic stability and public trust.

A responsible press should empower citizens, not endanger democracy.

In 2024, the Government of Guyana underscored its commitment to democratic principles by participating in UNESCO’s World Press Freedom Day Conference in Santiago, Chile. This was a timely reminder that safeguarding press freedom requires not only constitutional guarantees but also accountability, vigilance and integrity.

In an era of rapid technological change, identifying credible journalism and protecting press freedom are more important than ever. Citizens must support media houses that uphold transparency and truth.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst