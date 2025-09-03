Sri Lanka U19 Tour of the West Indies Windies lose to Sri Lanka by one wicket

– series tied 1-1 heading into decider

Visitors Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by one wicket in the second one-day international to level their three-match U-19 series 1-1 yesterday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The West Indies, who won the first match at the same venue by 12 runs, were bundled out for 201 in 47.5 overs. Joshua Dorne held together the innings with a game-high 82 runs, which contained five boundaries. Brendan Boodoo was the next best batsman with 28 runs, while Jonathan Van Lange supported with 26.

Adding 22 to the score were extras, with Earsinho Fontaine and Matthew Miller chipping in with 18 and 13 runs, respectively. Vigneshwaran Akash was the pick of the bowlers with 3-30, while the combination of Viran Chamuditha and Kavija Gamage snared 2-21 and 2-28, respectively.

In response, Vimath Dinsara top scored with 45 runs, while Chamika Heenatigala, Pulisha Thilakaratne, and Senuja Wekunagoda supported with 30, 24, and 24, respectively. Sethmika Seneviratne and extras contributed 20 runs, respectively. For the bowlers, Zachary Carter recorded 3-42, while Boodoo registered 2-27.

The contest started poorly for the hosts, who slipped to 6/2 in the three overs. Carter was caught off the bowling of Rasith Nimsara without scoring [4/1], while Micah Greenidge was sent back to the pavilion, caught off the bowling of Sethmika Seneviratne for 1.

A 36-run partnership between the pair of Fontaine and Dorne briefly stabilised the innings before the former was bowled by Chamuditha for 18 [42/3]. However, the combination of Boodoo and Dorne combined for 59 runs to stem the flow of wickets.

Boodoo, was then bowled by Akash for 28 runs [101/4]. 26 runs were then added to the score before the departure of Matthew Miller, caught off the bowling of Gamage for 13 runs [127/5]. Guyanese Van Lange then joined the fray and added 53 runs with Dorne.

Van Lange, though, failed to capitalise on his start as he was dismissed leg before wicket (LBW) for 28 runs [180/6]. Van Lange’s dismissal triggered a collapse as the West Indies lost the remaining four wickets for 21 runs.

Dorne was the first to be dismissed during the aforesaid period, as he was adjudged LBW by Akash for 82 [190/7]. Pajay Nelson was then bowled by Akash without scoring [192/8], while Vitel Lawes was caught off the bowling for Gamage for two runs [197/9] seven deliveries later. Aadian Racha was the final dismissal, caught and bowled by Chamuditha for seven. Jakeem Pollard remained unbeaten on three runs.

Sri Lanka started the pursuit of the total on a positive note before Chamuditha was caught off the bowling of nine [32/1]. Pulisha Thilakaratne soon followed, caught by Dorne off the bowling of Carter for 24 as the visitors slipped to 46/2.

A brief repair job was conducted by the pair of Senuja Wekunagoda and Gamage as the pair added 38 runs. However, Gamage was then sent back to the pavilion for 11 runs as he was caught off the bowling of Carter in the 19th over [84/3].

The Sri Lankans then slipped to 98/4 as Wekunagoda was dismissed by Vital Lawes after being caught by Dorne for 24.

However, the pair of Dinsara and Heenatigala steadied the innings, combining for 57 runs. Nonetheless, the dismissal of Dinsara, caught by Greenidge off the bowling of Miller for 45 [155/5] in the 35th over, triggered a collapse.

Heenatigala was the next dismissal, as he was caught by Boodoo off the bowling of Carter for 30 as Sri Lanka stumbled to 170/6. The aforesaid dismissal triggered a small collapse, opening the gates for a possible West Indian victory.

Adam Hilmy fell for nine runs [178/7] before Ramiru Perera was caught off the bowling of Jakeem Pollard for 10 [186/8]. 11 vital runs later, Rasith Nimsara was bowled by Boodoo for two, leaving the visitors requiring four runs for victory.

Nevertheless, the hosts were denied the win as Seneviratne struck a boundary off the bowling of Boodoo to seal the win and finish unbeaten on 20. The deciding encounter will be staged at the same venue tomorrow.