Carter Center underlines need for electoral reforms

Following its elections observation mission here, the Carter Center yesterday said that voting was smooth and it has emphasized the need for urgent reforms to the electoral system and administration.

The Center’s key recommendation is the depoliticization and reform of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). It urged the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) to resume its work immediately and consider alternative, independent structures for the country’s election management body. This reform is seen as vital to increasing GECOM’s independence, effectiveness, and professionalism and reducing the direct influence of Guyana’s two leading political parties. A statement from the Center notes that the current structure, based on an “outdated” formula, has resulted in a polarized body prone to gridlock and a lack of trust among the broader public and smaller political parties.

Another recommendation focuses on enhancing transparency and public access to information. While commending some positive changes, such as an improved website and more frequent press conferences, the Center points out that a lack of public access to GECOM’s deliberations and insufficiently publicized tabulation procedures undermined public confidence. The Center urges that complete written polling and tabulation procedures be made available for future elections and that the new parliament work to ensure greater citizen access to public information, including campaign and party finance data.5