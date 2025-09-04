Corentyne woman’s home ransacked allegedly over political affiliation

-suspect in custody

Police are investigating a report of an alleged abuse and robbery committed on Helen Kashi of Number 19 Village Reserve, Corentyne, Berbice, at 19.00 hours on Tuesday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Rameshwar Ramdat, called ‘Kevin’ is in custody assisting with the investigation.

According to police, Kashi stated while she was at her mother’s residence, located some distance away, she was approached by Ramdat, who was in the company of others dressed in a political party’s colours and engaging in celebratory activities.

During this encounter, the man allegedly verbally abused her for supporting the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party and threatened to burn down her home.

As a result of the threat, Kashi spent the night at her mother’s residence. However, about 07:00 hours yesterday, upon returning home, she discovered that it had been ransacked, with her belongings thrown outside. She further observed that a gold chain valued at $22,000 and cash amounting to $23,000 were missing. Additionally, a makeshift table attached to the eastern wall of her residence had been scorched.

The matter was reported to the police and Ramdat was arrested and placed into custody where he is assisting with the investigation.