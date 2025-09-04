Cummings Lodge woman slain after frequent physical abuse

-suspect dies after fire

Police are probing a murder and arson that occurred around 1.30 am yesterday at Lot 22 Second Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, which left a woman and her reputed husband dead.

Dead are Paula Abraham, 50, a housewife, and her reputed husband Ishwar Singh, 46, who was unemployed. Both lived in the two-storey wooden and concrete house along with their 24-year-old daughter, Preeta Singh, a security guard.

Investigators said Preeta told them her father was a habitual drinker who frequently beat her mother and threatened to kill her. On the morning of the incident, she was awakened by her mother’s screams and soon felt heat inside the house. She managed to escape through the southern door and raised an alarm as flames spread inside.