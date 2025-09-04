GECOM approves APNU request for recount in part of District 4

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday approved a request from APNU for a recount in part of District Four but declined another from We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

In a statement, the Commission confirmed that a valid request was received from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) for a recount of ballots cast in Sub-District Four of District Four, which covers the East Coast of Demerara. The recount is scheduled to begin today from 8 am and will be conducted using 25 workstations.

“The recount exercise will proceed uninterrupted until completion,” GECOM stated. Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud has since written to all political parties, notifying them of the request and advising that each must ensure at least one accredited agent is present at every workstation.