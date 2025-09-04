Man remanded over killing of fellow guard at museum

A 38-year-old security guard was on Tuesday remanded to prison after appearing before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with the murder of a colleague.

The accused, Julian Anthony Lindore, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge. The court heard that on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Guyana National Museum on North Road, Georgetown, Lindore allegedly murdered 57-year-old Shawn Lovell, who was also employed as a security guard.

According to the prosecution, both men were contracted by Atlas Security Service, which provides security for the museum. Investigations revealed that around 5:40 p.m., Lindore relieved Lovell from duty, after which Lovell left the location. However, at about 7:00 p.m, Lovell returned and accused Lindore of stealing his cellphone.