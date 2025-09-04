Olympic association extends condolences on passing of Alanzo Greaves

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) today extended sympathies to the family, relatives, teammates, and friends of former national cyclist Alanzo Greaves, who died in a motorcycle accident last evening.

“The cycling fraternity and the wider sporting community have lost an athlete and a true son of the soil who proudly represented Guyana.

“To his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones, we pray that God grants you strength, comfort, and courage during this difficult time. Alanzo will be fondly remembered and greatly missed”, the GOA said.

President Irfaan Ali also expressed condolences on his Facebook page: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of former national cyclist Alanzo Greaves, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident last evening. The cycling fraternity has lost an outstanding sportsman who represented Guyana well”.