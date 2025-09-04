Private sector bodies applaud GECOM’s execution of GRE 2025

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) and Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) have commended the electorate for what both organisations described as a peaceful, free, fair, transparent, and efficient polling day on September 1.

The PSC in a release yesterday noted that that this was one of the most efficient and peaceful elections the nation has ever experienced and commended the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the “efficiency, accuracy, and transparency” with which the process was managed. “The timely posting of results and information online for the public to view in real time has set a strong standard for openness and accountability.”

It also took note of the fact that throughout the entire elections period, both international and local observer missions consistently reported that the process went smoothly and without incident. Observers also witnessed that the majority of polling stations had representatives from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), A Partnership For National Unity (APNU), and We Invest In Nationhood (WIN). “The professionalism and diligence shown by these party agents, while representing their respective interests, was phenomenal and contributed to the smooth conduct of voting and counting.”