Votes recount continuing, unclear when it will finish

WIN, PPP/C, and APNU party supporters have gathered at GECOM headquarters to wait for the results of the District 4 Subdistrict 4 and District 5 recounts which began this morning at 9.

Stabroek News understands from Elections Commissioner Sase Gunraj that there are 391 boxes to be recounted for District 4 Subdistrict 4. However, it is unclear how many boxes will be recounted for District 5.

Speaking with the press, Nicola Trotman of the Alliance For Change said the count continues and she is unable to say how long the process will last. Shaneika Haynes from APNU said “nothing is going right” and the party will provide an update shortly.

These recounts are as a result of the requests made by APNU which were accepted by GECOM, however, both recount requests made by WIN were rejected by GECOM.

PPP supporters who have gathered said to SN that their party “welcomes the recount”.

Reporters are not allowed to be at the recount.

The process is being monitored by observers from the Organisation of American States (OAS) and others.