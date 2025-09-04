Uneven playing field favoured incumbent PPP/C – EU Election Observation Mission

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) yesterday reported that from preliminary observation, Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections were competitive and peaceful but overshadowed by the electorate’s fragile trust in the electoral system, while highlighting the existence of an unfair playing field in favour of the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In its preliminary statement which was delivered before the completion of the entire electoral process, the EU- EOM praised the efficient conduct of polling but warned that incumbency advantages of the PPP/C, gaps in the law, politicised media, and polarised politics, created an uneven playing field.

“Election Day was peaceful and efficiently-run, implementing new transparency measures and recently adopted legal provisions for the first time. The campaign was competitive, with fundamental freedoms mostly respected, yet undue advantage of incumbency and insufficient campaign rules created an uneven playing field,” Chief Observer of the EU EOM, Robert Biedroń yesterday told a press conference held at the Boardroom of the Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre, Kingston, Georgetown.