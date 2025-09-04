US will find way to work around if Mohamed enters Parliament – Ambassador

Should We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, become a member of the 13th Parliament following the results of this year’s General and Regional Elections, the United States government would find a way to continue working with the administration here, US Ambassador Nicole Theriot yesterday said.

“We have had OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control]-sanctioned individuals in governments in other places of the world – several in fact – and we find ways to work around that,” the Ambassador said on the sidelines of the European Union Electoral Observer Mission press conference.

“We have been able to achieve our objectives and the objectives of that country without any barrier. You just have to be creative in ways to work around it. We wouldn’t be able to work directly with Mr Mohamed in any sort of transaction or financial situation, but we will be able to work with other parliamentarians and other people on the particular Committees that we are dealing with. Now, there are ways to work around it and we will just work with the US law as it prescribes working with OFAC-sanctioned individuals”, she added.

She emphasised that, “The OFAC sanctions are only financial.”

WIN will be the main opposition group in Parliament and Mohamed could potentially be elected as Opposition Leader.

The US envoy said that Mohamed’s ascension to parliament doesn’t change her message to US investors – to come to Guyana and invest.

“My message to US investors has not changed in the two years I have been here and it would not change. It is that Guyana is open for business. Guyana is incredibly supportive and receptive of US companies coming here and partnering with Guyanese companies. There is so much opportunity here and that has not changed one bit.”

Asked if she believed the companies should de-risk before coming, she explained that her government doesn’t give private companies or persons directives on their investment decisions. “That is going to be their individual choice as a US company… the US government doesn’t tell people whether to de-risk or not. We just provide the information on what dealing with an OFAC-sanctioned individual means for their company and they have to make that decision”, she explained.

Nonetheless, at this point, she said that the US is “absolutely” saying come to Guyana and invest in Guyana.

Late last month, in response to questions from Stabroek News, the US Embassy here said that implications for political party members would only arise if it is shown that an OFAC-sanctioned individual is involved in the transaction, according to the US Embassy.

The embassy was responding to questions in relation to the controversy generated here over the impact on persons associated with Mohamed who has been hit with sanctions by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

A number of WIN members have had their accounts closed by four commercial banks here ostensibly on the ground that the institutions face contamination from dealing with customers who have an association with Mohamed or are members of his party. The US Embassy response to Stabroek New stated that there would only be implications if the sanctioned person – Mohamed – was involved in a transaction with the party member. Critics here have said that the banks have infringed upon the constitutional right of the WIN members to freedom of association and it is only in cases where there is a financial transaction with Mohamed that there is a risk.

The local banks have not offered any explanations let alone indicate that the accounts were closed because of specific financial transactions with Mohamed. However, on August 2, the bankers’ association stated that all licensed, commercial banks in this country operate within a framework of national laws and international standards.

It added that banks are guided by “strict regulatory obligations” as it relates to anti-money laundering and the countering of the financing of terrorism.

“These standards are critical to preserving financial system integrity, protecting depositors, and ensuring continued access to international financial markets”, the statement said.

The association assured that it remains committed to supporting a strong, inclusive and compliant banking sector “that serves the best interests of the Guyanese people and economy.” It is therefore left to be seen if the banks’ argument trumps the constitutional right to freedom of association. Meanwhile, several of the persons who have had their accounts closed have moved to the courts against the banks.