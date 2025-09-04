Electoral Office of Jamaica reports 39.5 per cent voter turnout in general election

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has confirmed a 39.5 per cent voter turnout in the 2025 General Election.

This figure sharply contrasts with the 78.4 per cent turnout recorded in 1980, the highest on record. The lowest turnout was in 2020 when it was 37.9 per cent.

Preliminary results from the EOJ show the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) received majority votes in 34 constituencies while the People’s National Party (PNP) polled the most votes in the other 29 constituencies.

The final counting of ballots will commence today at designated counting centres, when the returning officers will begin to count all the ballots cast for each constituency.