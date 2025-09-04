Trinidad PM criticised for endorsing US military attack

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar came under heavy fire from various quarters yesterday for her “kill them all violently” statement.

Among those critical of the Prime Minister was Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, who called on her to retract the statement which she made following a United States strike on alleged drug traffickers in a vessel the US claims left Venezuela on Tuesday.

Responding to questions from the Express after United States President Donald Trump’s announcement of the attack by US military, Persad-Bissessar endorsed the strike, saying she had no sympathy for drug traffickers and that US forces should “kill them all ­violently”.

Her comment was slammed by Beckles yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the Opposition Leader said Persad-Bissessar’s statements were “reckless, disgraceful and inconsistent with the oath she has taken to uphold the Constitution and the law” and “completely unbecoming of our head of Government who is expected to be more prudent in her language”.

She continued: “Her inflammatory social media output draws our country into unnecessary conflict over which we have little to no control and can put our legitimate fisherfolk, offshore workers, and other workers in the maritime space at increased risk.”

The Opposition Leader opined such a statement disregarded the potential for heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States, which she said could be reduced through prudent and diplomatic engagement.

“Was Caricom consulted or engaged before such unprecedented alignment with foreign military ­action?” Beckles asked.

“Given the Prime Minister’s scant regard for Caricom, we must question whether she engaged in any consultations with our Caricom colleagues before this new round of public cheerleading for foreign military action,” she further stated.

Beckles argued, “Given the ­insufficient, varying, and contrasting details provided to the regional public, it would be important for the Prime Minister to give some clarity on the location of the vessel in question, and additional clarity on any co-ordination with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.”

Beckles affirmed the Opposition’s stance on the matter and said it was in support of strong and decisive action against drug trafficking.

However, it must be lawful, co-ordinated and respectful of the country’s national values and ­international obligations, she stated.

She also criticised the Prime Minister’s mode of response to questions from the media via WhatsApp messages on the matter, which she speculated was an attempt by her to avoid proper media scrutiny and an appropriate degree of public clarity.

In that regard, she called on Persad-Bissessar to “appear before the media, and to provide the public with proper answers”.

“We again remind the Prime Minister of her responsibilities as the assigned Caricom lead on regional security, and we are troubled that none of her commentary since the most recent deployment of foreign troops reflects any commitment to fulfil Trinidad and Tobago’s co-ordination obligations in such regard,” stated the Opposition Leader.

Beckles added: “Trinidad and Tobago deserves leadership that is strong, wise, and responsible. We cannot and ought not to support impulsive, inflammatory, dangerous rhetoric that can undermine our security and credibility.”

Regional security expert Dr Garvin Heerah was also critical of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s endorsement of the US mili­tary attack. “Strong rhetoric against organised crime might feel politically effective, but endorsing violence without legal safeguards is risky,” he told the Express by phone yesterday. “Leaders must uphold due process and avoid encouraging tactics that bypass legal institutions. Adopting a ‘kill them all’ posture must have clarity and proper legal and security protocols to avoid undermining democratic values.”

Heerah said if Persad-Bissessar intended to take the posture she took, he would recommend enhanced intelligence, a rule-of-law enforcement and judicial oversight to accompany those declarations.

Criminologist Daurius Figueira also criticised Persad-Bissessar’s statement, saying she was acting like a “classic hard-right politician” and following Washington’s lead.

“I don’t know what Trinidad and Tobago is getting for it,” he said, pointing to the loss of preferential trade arrangements with the US under the Trump administration.