Democracy and technology

September 1 has come and gone and with it, the voting in this country’s much anticipated general and regional elections. The election period is typically a time of high anxiety for most Guyanese although most likely for different reasons. However, if the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) adhered to the promise made by Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud on August 31 at its final pre-election press briefing, the official declaration of results will be made today, relieving some of the stress. That in itself, given the well-known history of declaration delays, will mark a turning point in this democracy that is still in its infancy.

It is incongruous that in a country constantly described as a booming oil economy, in which there is rapid growth, an important national institution like the elections commission does not yet have access to adequate (at the very least) technology. This was evident before the elections, when Gecom published a national list of electors that was not searchable unless one scrolled through pages of PDFs. It became even more obvious when the commission began to upload the statements of poll on Tuesday, even though that in itself was a mild victory.

Going forward, every effort must be made to address the urgent need to acquire and outfit the elections secretariat and adjacent regulatory agencies with the very best in modern technology in order to strengthen democratic participation and ensure integrity. In its pre-election report late last month, the Carter Center had flagged the absence of recent census data as regrettable as it “obscures public understanding of basic population demographics and their potential relation to the size of the voter list”. It is lamentable that this remains one of the more pressing concerns when any government that is truly in pursuit of democracy would do all it can to remove such a shadow.

It is not rocket science. Modern technology provides solutions and the Bureau of Statistics is desperately in need of some. Outside of updating agencies, portable biometric registration devices could allow for on-the-spot verification and updates, especially in remote areas, ensuring that from here on in, voters’ lists are populated with actual live people. Digital self-service portals could allow citizens to confirm their registration status or correct errors. These are some of the steps that would make the system more robust and less vulnerable to the perception, or reality, of any form of manipulation.

To take it a step further, Gecom should be equipped to ensure that every citizen has access to accurate and timely information about elections. Technology offers powerful tools for this. Mobile messaging campaigns through SMS and WhatsApp could provide schedules, candidate profiles, and voting reminders in both English and indigenous languages. Short explainer videos, infographics, and live Q&As disseminated through social media can clarify voting procedures, electoral timelines, and citizen rights. In a diverse society such as ours, this kind of targeted voter education can make the difference between confusion and informed participation. The inclusionary nature would surely redound eventually to increased voter turnout.

Meanwhile, young people, in particular, must be placed at the centre of shoring up Guyana’s democracy. Civics education could easily be disseminated through the social media platforms they use. Competitions and/or games could be used to amplify engagement and encourage young voters to participate. The use of local social media influencers could also help to normalize voting as a rite of passage into civic life. Directly involving youth in both voting and innovation, stands to cultivate not just strong voter turnout but a deeper sense of ownership and pride in the systems they will one day inherit.

Underlying all of this, however, is the simple but profound truth that voting is more than a technical process: it is one of the ways in which citizens can effectively use their voices. Casting a ballot is not just the heartbeat of governance, but how citizens can actually shape the future of their communities and their country. At the time this editorial was being written, there was already a clear indication that some old moulds had been broken and new paths were being fashioned. Much more needs to be done, and not just at election time, to really lay the foundation for a vibrant, participatory democracy that will endure.